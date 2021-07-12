Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

