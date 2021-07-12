Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETCMY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

