Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

