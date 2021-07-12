Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

