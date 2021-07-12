Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

