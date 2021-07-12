Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

