Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.14 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.