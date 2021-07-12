Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $32.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

