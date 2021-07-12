Head to Head Review: Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) versus Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tele Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tele Group and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 0 2 2 1 2.80

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $68.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Tele Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, meaning that its share price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele Group and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $774.58 million 4.26 $91.11 million $0.83 77.48

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems 12.09% 17.54% 4.09%

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Tele Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele Group Company Profile

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of April 15, 2021, it owned and/or operated 46 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.