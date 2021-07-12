Mitsubishi Electric Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MIELF stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

