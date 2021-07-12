Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.14 ($108.40).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €72.89 ($85.75) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

