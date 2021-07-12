Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

Shares of AIR opened at €112.76 ($132.66) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.74.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

