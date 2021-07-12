Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.55 ($148.88).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €122.27. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

