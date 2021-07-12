(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.