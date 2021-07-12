Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

