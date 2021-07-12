Macquarie Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

