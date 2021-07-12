Macquarie Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.