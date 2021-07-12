TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

