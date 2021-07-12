Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.54 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

