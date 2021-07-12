Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

