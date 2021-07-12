Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

CMPGY opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.