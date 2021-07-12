Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

