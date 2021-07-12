Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of CRARY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

