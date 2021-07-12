Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SONO stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonos by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

