Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

