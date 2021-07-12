MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

