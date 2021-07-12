Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$20.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.18. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

