FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.