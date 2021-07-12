Brokers Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

