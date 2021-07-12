Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

