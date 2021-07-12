Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

