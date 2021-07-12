adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from an average rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

adidas stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.73. adidas has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $189.94.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

