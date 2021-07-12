Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a na rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$663.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.70. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

