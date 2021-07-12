Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

IFP opened at C$30.88 on Thursday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$12.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.43.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.7700003 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

