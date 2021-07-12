Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,699 shares of company stock worth $9,129,371.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

