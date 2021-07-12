Tudor Pickering Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV opened at C$5.13 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$965.02 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.