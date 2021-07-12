Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Monument Circle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Monument Circle Acquisition had issued 21,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Monument Circle Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Monument Circle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,353,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,930,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.