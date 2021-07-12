Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $182,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.