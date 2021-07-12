NVIDIA Stock to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVDA stock opened at $802.01 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $682.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.94.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,802,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

