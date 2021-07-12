TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 19th

TZP Strategies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. TZP Strategies Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $9.97 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZPSU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

