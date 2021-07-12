Scotiabank Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a na rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$474.82 million and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$360.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.