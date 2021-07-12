Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

THS stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.68. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of £349.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

