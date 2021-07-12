Chubb Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.73 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

