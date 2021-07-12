CNO Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.45 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

