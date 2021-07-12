Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

