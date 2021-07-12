Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

