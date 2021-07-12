Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

