Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Financial Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.90 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 80.37 $29.40 million ($0.43) -74.33

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

