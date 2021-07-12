Desjardins Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE SAP opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.48 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.