Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$981.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

