Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

